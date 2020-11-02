lunedì, Novembre 2, 2020
THE SECRETARY OF STATE HAS APPOINTED ANNIE HAMPSON, JANE SPIERS, AND KATIE…

COVID, CONTE: NO A DILEMMA PROTEZIONE SALUTE ED ECONOMIA, FAREMO TUTTI GLI…

COVID, CONTE: CURVA CONTAGI IMPONE NUOVE MISURE RESTRITTIVE

MEDIA: VERINI (PD), ANCHE L’ANTIMAFIA A FIANCO DEI GIORNALISTI COLPITI E MINACCIATI

THE SECRETARY OF STATE HAS REAPPOINTED DAME JUDITH MACGREGOR AS TRUSTEE OF…

BUSINESS SECRETARY AT THE CBI 2020 ANNUAL CONFERENCE

RIPARTE GRUPPO SPINELLI AL PARLAMENTO EUROPEO, BRANDO BENIFEI (PD) NUOVO PRESIDENTE

COVID: SISTO (FI), è ORA CHE GRILLO LA SMETTA CON SUOI DELIRI

​​​​​PADRE SORGE: DELRIO (PD), GUIDA PER I CATTOLICI NELLA VITA SOCIALE E…

COMUNICATO: RAPPRESENTANZA DI INTERESSI, AUDIZIONE LASORELLA, PRESIDENTE AGCOM – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13,30…

POETRY 180: POEM 039 – “SNOW”

(AGENPARL) – lun 02 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Poetry 180 from the Library of Congress.
Poem 039 – “Snow” [ https://www.loc.gov/programs/poetry-and-literature/poet-laureate/poet-laureate-projects/poetry-180/all-poems/item/poetry-180-039/snow/?loclr=lsp1_rg0001 ]
A poem by David Berman [ https://www.loc.gov/programs/poetry-and-literature/poet-laureate/poet-laureate-projects/poetry-180/all-poems/item/poetry-180-039/snow/?loclr=lsp1_rg0001 ] from the Library’s Poetry 180 Project.
