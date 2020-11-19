(AGENPARL) – gio 19 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to From the Catbird Seat: Poetry & Literature Blog from the Library of Congress.

Poet Laureate Joy Harjo Gets a Third Term; Launches Living Nations, Living Words [ https://blogs.loc.gov/catbird/2020/11/poet-laureate-joy-harjo-gets-a-third-term-launches-living-nations-living-words/?loclr=eaplb ] 11/19/2020 11:36 AM EST

It’s a celebratory day for Joy Harjo: the Librarian of Congress has just appointed our poet laureate to serve a third term in the position. The announcement also marks the launch of Joy’s signature project, “Living Nations, Living Words.” body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]