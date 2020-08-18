PODCAST: ON YOUNG PEOPLE CLIMBING THE JOBS LADDER

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mar 18 agosto 2020

Commissioner Catherine de Fontenay and Professor Jeff Borland from the University of Melbourne discuss research on young people’s incomes and the role of labour markets. They discuss how difficult it is for many young people to climb the jobs ladder and the implications of that and of the weak labour market that prevailed before the COVID 19 pandemic started.

Fonte/Source: https://soundcloud.com/user-707107971/on-young-people-climbing-the-jobs-ladder-a-conversation-with-catherine-de-fontenay-and-jeff-borland