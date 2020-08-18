martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 18, 2020

THE BUREAU OF OVERSEAS BUILDINGS OPERATIONS ANNOUNCES THE 2020 INDUSTRY ADVISORY GROUP…

LIBANO, BéCHARA RAï CHIEDE VOTO ANTICIPATO E NEUTRALITà ATTIVA

MISE, MID, MIUR: AL VIA BANDO SUI POLI EUROPEI DI INNOVAZIONE DIGITALE

CALL FOR FOUNDING MEMBERS: EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP ON RAIL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO BASTONA LE DISCOTECHE MA TOLLERA I RAVE PARTY…

LA VICINANZA DEL PAPA AL BRASILE FERITO DALLA PANDEMIA

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES –…

PODCAST: ON YOUNG PEOPLE CLIMBING THE JOBS LADDER

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, mar 18 agosto 2020

Commissioner Catherine de Fontenay and Professor Jeff Borland from the University of Melbourne discuss research on young people’s incomes and the role of labour markets. They discuss how difficult it is for many young people to climb the jobs ladder and the implications of that and of the weak labour market that prevailed before the COVID 19 pandemic started.

Fonte/Source: https://soundcloud.com/user-707107971/on-young-people-climbing-the-jobs-ladder-a-conversation-with-catherine-de-fontenay-and-jeff-borland

