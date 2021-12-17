(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 Podcast December 2021 []

[Reserve Bank of Australia](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61bc16904aff7779Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Podcast: Climate Change – Financial Risks and Opportunities

Friday 17 December 2021

As the world inexorably moves towards a low-carbon future, there will be profound impacts on the global economy. For the financial system, climate change is a first-order risk. Head of Communications Judy Hitchen talks to members of our senior team about the work the Bank and other financial regulators are undertaking as the world moves to net zero emissions.

[Listen to the podcast](https://events.rba.gov.au/link/id/zzzz61bc16904f0c1774Pzzzz61358c86a728c671/page.html)

Communications Division

Reserve Bank of Australia

© Reserve Bank of Australia, 2001–2021. All rights reserved.

🔊 Listen to this