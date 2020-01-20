(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), lun 20 gennaio 2020

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Jan. 20 (PIA) – – Police Brigadier General Bernard M. Banac, chief-Public Information Office of the Philippine National Police (PNP), lauded Cagayan Valley cops for having the least number of personnel who were involved in illegal activities.

Banac, during his visit to the regional command on January 16, urged every policeman to stand by his or her pledge to serve with utmost sincerity, dedication and honesty to public service and refrain from engaging in any illegal activity.

BGen. Bernard Banac, chief PIO, updates media on the PNP’s internal cleansing program. (by PIA)

“Mababa ang bilang ng mga pulis na nasasangkot sa anumang iregularidad at ilegal na aktibidad sa Cagayan Valley kumpara sa ibang rehiyon and hopefully, it will continue to go down. Patunay nito na epektibo ang pagpapatupad sa PNP Internal Cleansing dito sa Region 2,” said Banac.

Banac said that 5 percent of the total strength of the PNP were charged of criminal and administrative cases amidst the PNP relentless campaign on the Revitalized Internal Cleansing.

The PNP spokesperson said that of the total strength of the entire police force in the country, were charged of criminal and administrative cases, 4,600 were suspended with a penalty ranging 30 days to 1 year, while 3,000 were dismissed from the service.

Of the dismissed cops, Banac said 422 were involved in illegal drugs trade and 319 were also found positive drug users.

“We are saddened that we have comrades who committed illegal acts but recently, we observed a downtrend of the number of erring police officers facing various administrative regulations and commission of illegal activities and crimes,” Banac said.

Banac visited the region to have a dialogue with the faith-based groups to be the PNP’s partner in the pursuance of the internal cleansing program of the police department.

“Other than the punitive aspect of the program, we have the preventive and restorative aspects in which we need the faith-based groups to help us on these aspects,” Banac said.

Part of the roles of the faith-based organizations is the conduct of moral recovery activities such as counselling, bible studies and sharing and conduct of Eucharistic masses. (ALM/MDCT/OTB with reports from PRO2/PIA 2-Cagayan)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1032895