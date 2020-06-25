giovedì, Giugno 25, 2020
PNICTOGEN-BONDING CATALYSIS: BREVETOXIN-TYPE POLYETHER CYCLIZATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 giugno 2020

Pnictogen-bond donors are attractive for use in catalysis because of deep σ holes, high multivalency, rich hypervalency, and chiral binding pockets. We here report natural product inspired epoxide-opening polyether cyclizations catalyzed by fluoroarylated Sb(V) > Sb(III) > Bi > Sn > Ge. The distinctive characteristic found for pnictogen-bonding catalysis is the breaking of the Baldwin rules, that is selective endo cyclization into the trans-fused ladder oligomers known from the brevetoxins. Moreover, tris(3,4,5-trifluorophenyl)stibines and their hypervalent stiborane catecholates afford different anti-Baldwin stereoselectivity. Lewis (SbCl3), Brønsted (AcOH) and π acids fail to provide similar access to these forbidden rings. Like hydrogen-bonding catalysis differs from Brønsted acid catalysis, pnictogen-bonding catalysis thus emerges as the supramolecular counterpart of covalent Lewis acid catalysis.

Graphical abstract: Pnictogen-bonding catalysis: brevetoxin-type polyether cyclizations

This article is Open Access



Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/y6v0ivOVe5U/D0SC02551H

