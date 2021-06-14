(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA, MARYLAND (USA) lun 14 giugno 2021

NCBI is at work on a PMC update aimed at creating a more modern and accessible user experience. The first phase of this work is now available on PMC Labs, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc, for you to explore and provide feedback. See our post on NCBI Insights for details about key features in PMC Labs and more about our plan for updating the site.

Trying Out PMC on Labs

We encourage you to explore the site and provide feedback. Buttons on the lower right-hand side of the screen make it easy to provide feedback or navigate back to the current PMC site.

To return to the PMC website after visiting PMC on Labs, click the red “Exit PMC Labs” button or the link in the banner at the top of the page.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/about/new-in-pmc/#2021-06-14