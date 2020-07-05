(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 05 luglio 2020

This year has seen the NHS gallantly respond to the greatest challenge it has ever faced and rightly receive unprecedented support.

Week after week, we saw people take to their doorsteps, line the streets, lean precariously out of rainbow-bedecked windows to clap their hands and bang their saucepans to show their appreciation.

I am proud to be once again clapping for our heroic NHS staff, alongside Anne-Marie Plas who launched this inspirational initiative.

I am also celebrating today with staff from St Thomas’ Hospital who, quite simply, saved my life.

As we mark seventy-two years of the NHS, I want to say how thankful I am of this world leading institution.

As Prime Minister, I have given the NHS a £34 billion funding increase, the biggest in decades, and made sure it has every penny it needs to cope with coronavirus.

I’m immensely proud that the organisation built by Beveridge, Bevan, Willink, Godber, and so many others, has grown into the spritely seventy-two year old we see today.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-words-for-nhs-birthday-5-july-2020