sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Breaking News

PM WISHES KASHMIRI PANDIT COMMUNITY ON JYESHTHA ASHTAMI

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 30 maggio 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM wishes Kashmiri Pandit community on Jyeshtha Ashtami

30 MAY 2020 6:03PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. 

“Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami. 

With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous”, the Prime Minister said.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1627920

