PM wishes Kashmiri Pandit community on Jyeshtha Ashtami





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

“Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami.

With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous”, the Prime Minister said.

