PM to visit West Bengal and Odisha tomorrow to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan





21 MAY 2020 9:08PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting West Bengal and Odisha tomorrow to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s office said “Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.”

