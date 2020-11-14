(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 14 novembre 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM to unveil ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj on 16th November





Posted On:

14 NOV 2020 5:41PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will unveil ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark the 151st Birth Anniversary celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, on 16th November 2020 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj (1870-1954) led an austere life as a Jain Saint working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira. He also worked relentlessly for the welfare of masses, spread of education, eradication of social evils, wrote inspiring literature (poetry, essays, devotional hymns and Stavans) and gave active support to the freedom movement and the cause of Swadeshi. With his inspiration, more than 50 educational institutions of eminence, including colleges, schools and study centres, are operational across several States. The Statue to be unveiled in his honour has been named as ‘Statue of Peace’. The 151 inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu i.e. 8 metals, with Copper being the major constituent, and is being installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan.

***

AP

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 11

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1672908