19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – PROJECT OFFICER

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 19, 2020

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER BLAIR REGARDING THE WINTER STORM IN NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

GOVERNMENT GIVES POLICE NEW POWERS TO PROTECT VICTIMS OF STALKING

LIBIA, DI MAIO IN PARTENZA PER BERLINO, PORTEREMO LA VOCE DELL’ITALIA

DISASTER SURVIVOR ASSISTANCE TEAMS GOING DOOR-TO DOOR

CELEBRATING ACTIVE CITIZENSHIP WITH THE OTTAWA SENATORS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

DESIGNATION OF IRGC COMMANDER SHAHVARPOUR FOR GROSS HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS DURING PROTESTS

Home » PM TO INTERACT WITH STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND PARENTS AT “PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA 2020”
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

PM TO INTERACT WITH STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND PARENTS AT “PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA 2020”

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – New Delhi (india), dom 19 gennaio 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM to interact with students, teachers and parents at “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”


Posted On:
19 JAN 2020 11:06AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will interact with a cross section of  Students, Teachers and Parents at “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” on 20th January, 2020. The Third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” is proposed to be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi at 11 AM  on 20th January, 2020. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress,  to ensure better results in the long run.

The First edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February, 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January, 2019.

***

VRRK/VJ

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 6

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1599787

Related posts

PM TO INTERACT WITH STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND PARENTS AT “PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA 2020”

Redazione

MOHAP’S TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER RECEIVES THE SILVER AWARD FROM THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATING RANDOM SEXUAL ASSAULT IN CANYON MEADOWS

Redazione

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – PROJECT OFFICER

Redazione

VODAFONE QATAR BOARD MEETS ON TO DISCUSS THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ENDED

Redazione

MOCK LSAT & INFORMATION SESSION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More