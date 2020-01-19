(AGENPARL) – New Delhi (india), dom 19 gennaio 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM to interact with students, teachers and parents at “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”





Posted On:

19 JAN 2020 11:06AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will interact with a cross section of Students, Teachers and Parents at “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” on 20th January, 2020. The Third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” is proposed to be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi at 11 AM on 20th January, 2020. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run.

The First edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February, 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January, 2019.

***

VRRK/VJ

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 6

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1599787