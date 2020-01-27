27 Gennaio 2020
PM TO ATTEND NCC RALLY TOMORROW

Prime Minister’s Office

PM to attend NCC rally tomorrow


27 JAN 2020

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will attend the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa Parade ground in New Delhi tomorrow.

At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour and review the March Past by the various NCC contingents. Along with a cultural performance, NCC cadets will present before the Prime Minister their capabilities in fields such as adventure sports, music and performance arts.

Prime Minister will also distribute awards for the meritorious NCC cadets and will later address the gathering.

Every year, hundreds of NCC cadets come to New Delhi for the Republic Day camp. Last year, Prime Minister while addressing the NCC rally had applauded their efforts in the relief and rescue operations during natural disasters as well as their efforts for the promotion of initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

