(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 23 novembre 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM to attend Centennial Foundation Day celebration of University of Lucknow on 25 November





Posted On:

23 NOV 2020 1:04PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will attend the celebration of Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow on 25th November, 2020 at 5:30 PM via video conferencing. The University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its centennial (100th) year.

Prime Minister will unveil the University’s Centennial Commemorative Coin on the occasion. He will also release a special Commemorative Postal Stamp issued by India Post and its Special Cover during the event. Union Defence Minister, Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will also be present on the occasion.

******

SS/SH

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 10

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1675036