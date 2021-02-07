domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
PM SPEAKS TO UTTARAKHAND CM; REVIEWS UNFORTUNATE SITUATION IN UTTARAKHAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Prime Minister’s Office

PM speaks to Uttarakhand CM; reviews unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand

Posted On:
07 FEB 2021 2:33PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat and reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand.

PMO tweeted, “While in Assam, PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM @tsrawatbjp and other top officials. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected.”

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations.”

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1695929

