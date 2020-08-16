(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM pays tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi





Posted On:

16 AUG 2020

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi.

Prime Minister said, “Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress”.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

