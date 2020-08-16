domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

PM PAYS TRIBUTES TO SHRI ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE ON HIS PUNYA TITHI

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM pays tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi

16 AUG 2020 9:51AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Punya Tithi. 

Prime Minister said, “Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress”.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646238

