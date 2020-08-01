sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
PM PAYS TRIBUTES TO LOKMANYA BAL GANGADHAR TILAK ON HIS 100TH PUNYA TITHI

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 01 agosto 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM pays tributes to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Lokmanya Bal GangadharTilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. 

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. His intellect, courage, sense of justice and idea of Swaraj continue to inspire.” 

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1642776

PM PAYS TRIBUTES TO LOKMANYA BAL GANGADHAR TILAK ON HIS 100TH PUNYA TITHI

