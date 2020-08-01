(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 01 agosto 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM pays tributes to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi





01 AUG 2020 9:41AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Lokmanya Bal GangadharTilak on his 100th Punya Tithi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th Punya Tithi. His intellect, courage, sense of justice and idea of Swaraj continue to inspire. Here are some facets of Lokmanya Tilak’s life… pic.twitter.com/9RzKkKxkpP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1642776