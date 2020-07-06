lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
PM PAYS TRIBUTES TO DR. SYAMA PRASAD MOOKERJEE ON HIS JAYANTI

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 06 luglio 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM pays tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti

Posted On:
06 JUL 2020 9:56AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti today.

“I bow to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India’s development. He made courageous efforts to further India’s unity. His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation”,  the Prime Minister said.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1636751

