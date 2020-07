(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 04 luglio 2020 The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge, to identify the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class Apps in their respective categories.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=209905