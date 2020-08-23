domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
PM GREETS PEOPLE ON NUAKHAI JUHAR

PM GREETS PEOPLE ON NUAKHAI JUHAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 23 agosto 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM greets people on Nuakhai Juhar

Posted On:
23 AUG 2020 10:04AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai Juhar.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. 

May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. 

Nuakhai Juhar!”

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1647996

