PM greets people on Nuakhai Juhar

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai Juhar.

The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed. May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2020

