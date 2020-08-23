(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 23 agosto 2020
PM greets people on Nuakhai Juhar
23 AUG 2020
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Nuakhai Juhar.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed.
May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone.
Nuakhai Juhar!”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2020
