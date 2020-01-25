25 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 307 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARY LOUISE KELLY OF NPR’S ALL THINGS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF STATE FOR SOUTH AND CENTRAL ASIAN AFFAIRS…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TONY PERKINS OF WASHINGTON WATCH WITH TONY…

GOVERNMENT ADDS PARALYMPIC GAMES TO LISTED EVENTS REGIME

Home » PM GREETS PEOPLE ON NATIONAL VOTERS DAY
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

PM GREETS PEOPLE ON NATIONAL VOTERS DAY

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – New Delhi (india), sab 25 gennaio 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM greets people on National Voters Day


Posted On:
25 JAN 2020 10:58AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has greeted people on National Voters Day today.

“Greetings on National Voters Day. We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative. May this day inspire us to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes our democracy stronger”, the Prime Minister said.

*****

VRRK/KP

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 9

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1600500

Related posts

PM GREETS PEOPLE ON NATIONAL VOTERS DAY

Redazione

EUROPEAN FOOD AND NUTRITION CONGRESS, JULY 20-21, 2020, LONDON, UK

Redazione

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 307 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

Redazione

DISCOVERY THROUGH SERENDIPITY, ERROR, AND EXAPTATION

Redazione

[WOMEN’S BASKETBALL] CELTS CRUISE PAST JOHNSON & WALES 84-48

Redazione

CAISSERIE VELAY BERNARD, UNE EXPERTISE COMPLèTE AU SERVICE DES INDUSTRIELS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More