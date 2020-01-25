(AGENPARL) – New Delhi (india), sab 25 gennaio 2020

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has greeted people on National Voters Day today.

“Greetings on National Voters Day. We express gratitude to ECI for their many efforts towards making our electoral process more vibrant and participative. May this day inspire us to work towards increased voter awareness and turnout, which makes our democracy stronger”, the Prime Minister said.

