PM greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!

Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.”

