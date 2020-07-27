PM greets CRPF personnel on 82nd Raising Day

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 27 luglio 2020

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has greeted the CRPF personnel on the 82nd Raising Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to all @crpfindia personnel on the 82nd Raising Day of this outstanding Force. CRPF is at the forefront of keeping our nation safe. The courage and professionalism of this force are widely admired.

May the CRPF achieve even greater heights in the coming years.”

