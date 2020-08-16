PM extends his greetings on Parsi New Year, Navroz

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on Parsi New Year, Navroz.

The Prime Minister said, “Navroz Mubarak! Greetings on Parsi New Year. India cherishes the outstanding contribution of the Parsi community, which has made a mark in a wide range of fields. May the coming year bring peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives”.

Navroz Mubarak! Greetings on Parsi New Year. India cherishes the outstanding contribution of the Parsi community, which has made a mark in a wide range of fields. May the coming year bring peace and prosperity in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

