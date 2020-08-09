domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
PM EXPRESSES GRIEF OVER THE LOSS OF LIVES DUE TO FIRE AT COVID CENTRE IN VIJAYAWADA

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 09 agosto 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM expresses grief over the loss of lives due to fire at Covid Centre in Vijayawada

09 AUG 2020 10:14AM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support.”

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1644518

