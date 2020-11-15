domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
PM CONDOLES THE PASSING AWAY OF LEGENDARY BENGALI ACTOR SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 15 novembre 2020

Prime Minister’s Office

PM condoles the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

15 NOV 2020 3:25PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1673020

