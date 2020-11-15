(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 15 novembre 2020

PM condoles the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the passing away of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

