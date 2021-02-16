martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

PM CONDOLES DEMISE OF JUSTICE (RETD.) M. RAMA JOIS

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mar 16 febbraio 2021

Prime Minister’s Office

PM condoles demise of Justice (Retd.) M. Rama Jois

16 FEB 2021 12:34PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Justice (Retd.) M. Rama Jois.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Justice(Retd.) M. Rama Jois was a towering intellectual and jurist. He was admired for his rich intellect and contributions towards making India’s democratic fabric stronger. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.”

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1698363

