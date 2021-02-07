domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
PM APPROVES EX-GRATIA FOR THE VICTIMS OF AVALANCHE IN CHAMOLI, UTTRAKHAND

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Prime Minister’s Office

PM approves ex-gratia for the victims of avalanche in Chamoli, Uttrakhand 

07 FEB 2021 8:45PM by PIB Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. 

He has also approved an amount of  Rs. 50,000 for those seriously injured.

PMO tweeted, “PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.”

 

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1696019

