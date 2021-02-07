(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021
Prime Minister’s Office
PM approves ex-gratia for the victims of avalanche in Chamoli, Uttrakhand
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.
He has also approved an amount of Rs. 50,000 for those seriously injured.
