PLESSI THE GOLDEN AGE

VENEZIA, ven 10 luglio 2020

Museo Correr, Piazza San Marco

From 1 September to 15 November 2020

In Piazza San Marco digital gold waterfalls flow from the windows of the Museo Correr in the great tribute of Fabrizio Plessi to Venice, his chosen city.

Evoking his Waterfire installation from twenty years ago in the same rooms, the artist, at the stroke of his 80 years, creates with L’Età dell’Oro (The Golden Age) a deep and fascinating dialogue with the gold of the mosaics in the Basilica of San Marco – enhanced by Michael Nyman’s music – to once again highlight the city’s link with the brilliance of the noblest material and the infinite refractions of light.

