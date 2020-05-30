sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Breaking News

GLOBAL SMARTPHONES SALES MAY HAVE PEAKED

PATTERNS OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE INTERVENTION UNDER INFLATION TARGETING

WHEN BANKS PUNCH BACK: MACROFINANCIAL FEEDBACK LOOPS IN STRESS TESTS

FINTECH AND PAYMENTS REGULATION: ANALYTICAL FRAMEWORK

THE FISCAL-STATE DEPENDENT EFFECTS OF CAPITAL INCOME TAX CUTS

CAN DIGITALIZATION HELP DETER CORRUPTION IN AFRICA?

PERU : REQUEST FOR ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE FLEXIBLE CREDIT LINE-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

FY 2021-FY 2023 MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT ERDOğAN OF TURKEY: 29 MAY 2020

SEIZURE BY MALTA OF $1.1 BILLION OF COUNTERFEIT LIBYAN CURRENCY

Agenparl

PLEASE SEE SPECIAL HANDLING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 maggio 2020 (The Lancet) A new study highlights the risks of pulmonary complications in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection who undergo surgery, according to an observational study of 1,128 patients across 24 countries, published in The Lancet. The study was conducted between 1 January and 31 March 2020 and included data from hospitals mainly in Europe and America with ongoing SARS-CoV-2 infection outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/tl-pss052920.php

Post collegati

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FILES STATEMENT OF INTEREST IN SUPPORT OF BUSINESSES SUFFERING FROM ARBITRARY AND IRRATIONAL RESTRICTIONS OF MICHIGAN GOVERNOR’S COVID-19 ORDERS

Redazione

HAPPY INDIAN ARRIVAL DAY

Redazione

PLEASE SEE SPECIAL HANDLING

Redazione

COVID-19 RESPONSE UPDATE (MAY 29, 2020)

Redazione

VIKING IDENTITIES

Redazione

NEW METHOD TO MAP CHOLESTEROL METABOLISM IN BRAIN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More