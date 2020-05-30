PLEASE SEE SPECIAL HANDLING

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 30 maggio 2020 (The Lancet) A new study highlights the risks of pulmonary complications in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection who undergo surgery, according to an observational study of 1,128 patients across 24 countries, published in The Lancet. The study was conducted between 1 January and 31 March 2020 and included data from hospitals mainly in Europe and America with ongoing SARS-CoV-2 infection outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/tl-pss052920.php