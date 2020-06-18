PLATINUM-CARBON-INTEGRATED NANOZYMES FOR ENHANCED TUMOR PHOTODYNAMIC AND PHOTOTHERMAL THERAPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02800B, Paper

Yang Yang, Daoming Zhu, Ying Liu, Bing Jiang, Wei Jiang, Xiyun Yan, Kelong Fan

Tumor hypoxia compromises the effects of photodynamic therapy that consumes oxygen in the therapeutic process.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/Ml_9NWf6i-U/D0NR02800B