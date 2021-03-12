venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Agenparl

PLASMONIC PHOTOTHERMAL CATALYSIS FOR SOLAR-TO-FUEL CONVERSION: CURRENT STATUS AND PROSPECTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC00064K, Perspective
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Shunqin LUO, Xiaohui Ren, Huiwen Lin, Hui Song, Jinhua Ye
Solar-to-fuel conversion through photocatalytic process is regarded as a promising technology with the potential to reduce the reliance on the dwindling reserved fossil fuels and to support the sustainable development…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/gyZCFXFXgoE/D1SC00064K

