PLASMONIC PHOTOTHERMAL CATALYSIS FOR SOLAR-TO-FUEL CONVERSION: CURRENT STATUS AND PROSPECTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021
Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC00064K, Perspective
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC00064K, Perspective
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Shunqin LUO, Xiaohui Ren, Huiwen Lin, Hui Song, Jinhua Ye
Solar-to-fuel conversion through photocatalytic process is regarded as a promising technology with the potential to reduce the reliance on the dwindling reserved fossil fuels and to support the sustainable development…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Solar-to-fuel conversion through photocatalytic process is regarded as a promising technology with the potential to reduce the reliance on the dwindling reserved fossil fuels and to support the sustainable development…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/gyZCFXFXgoE/D1SC00064K