PLASMONIC PHOTOTHERMAL CATALYSIS FOR SOLAR-TO-FUEL CONVERSION: CURRENT STATUS AND PROSPECTS

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SC00064K, Perspective

Shunqin LUO, Xiaohui Ren, Huiwen Lin, Hui Song, Jinhua Ye

Solar-to-fuel conversion through photocatalytic process is regarded as a promising technology with the potential to reduce the reliance on the dwindling reserved fossil fuels and to support the sustainable development…

