(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00237F, Review Article
Open Access Open Access
Huimin Shi, Xupeng Zhu, Shi Zhang, Guilin Wen, Mengjie Zheng, Huigao Duan
Surface plasmons in metals promise bunches of interesting and fascinating properties and applications in optics, sensing, photonics and nonlinear fields. Plasmonic nanostructures with extreme small features especially demonstrate amazing new…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D1NA00237F

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here