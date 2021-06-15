(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NA00237F, Review Article

Huimin Shi, Xupeng Zhu, Shi Zhang, Guilin Wen, Mengjie Zheng, Huigao Duan

Surface plasmons in metals promise bunches of interesting and fascinating properties and applications in optics, sensing, photonics and nonlinear fields. Plasmonic nanostructures with extreme small features especially demonstrate amazing new…

