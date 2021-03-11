PLASMON-DRIVEN PHOTOCATALYTIC MOLECULAR TRANSFORMATIONS ON METALLIC NANOSTRUCTURE SURFACES: MECHANISTIC INSIGHTS GAINED FROM PLASMON-ENHANCED RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021
Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1ME00016K, Review Article
Kexun Chen, Hui Wang
Optically excited plasmonic nanostructures exhibit unique capabilities to catalyze interfacial chemical transformations of molecules adsorbed on their surfaces in a regioselective manner through anomalous reaction pathways that are inaccessible under…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
