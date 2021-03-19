venerdì, Marzo 19, 2021
PLASMA-ENGINEERED BIFUNCTIONAL COBALT–METAL ORGANIC FRAMEWORK DERIVATIVES FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPLETE WATER ELECTROLYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 19 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00317H, Paper
Wenxia Chen, Wei Wei, Kefeng Wang, Nan Zhang, Guangliang Chen, Yingjie Hu, Kostya (Ken) Ostrikov
A MOF-derived CoPO hollow polyhedron structure is designed by simultaneous oxidation/phosphatization processes during Ar–N2 RF plasma discharge.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/eu2SLDJ5-Ps/D1NR00317H

