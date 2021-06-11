(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021
Environ. Sci.: Water Res. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1EW00231G, Perspective
DOI: 10.1039/D1EW00231G, Perspective
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Marta Cerruti, Bing Guo, Robert Delatolla, Nadieh de Jonge, Aleida Hommes – de Vos van Steenwijk, Paul Kadota, Christopher E. Lawson, Ted Mao, Margreet J. Oosterkamp, Fabrizio Sabba, Mikkel Stokholm-Bjerregaard, Ian Watson, Dominic Frigon, David Gregory Weissbrodt
The wastewater treatment sector embraces mixed-culture biotechnologies for sanitation, environmental protection, and resource recovery. Bioprocess design, monitoring and control thrive on microbial processes selected in complex microbial communities. Microbial ecology…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The wastewater treatment sector embraces mixed-culture biotechnologies for sanitation, environmental protection, and resource recovery. Bioprocess design, monitoring and control thrive on microbial processes selected in complex microbial communities. Microbial ecology…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ew/~3/PvYmGk_22kg/D1EW00231G