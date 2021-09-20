(AGENPARL) – lun 20 settembre 2021 [View this email in your browser](https://mailchi.mp/1ba0d5192dd5/stanford-reports-new-look-grad-student-welcome-pandemic-discrimination-302574?e=37d6b811e4)

Monday, September 20, 2021

Research & Scholarship

[Pandemic-driven discrimination](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=555dac8137&e=37d6b811e4)

A new study found a disturbing increase in instances of racial discrimination, particularly among East and Southeast Asian Americans.

[Self-assembling semiconductors](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=2b2d7d7f90&e=37d6b811e4)

A method akin to crystallizing rock candy from sugar syrup grows 2D perovskites precisely layered with other materials to produce crystals with a wide range of electronic properties.

[Plants evolved in 2 dramatic bursts](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=42cd6f71bb&e=37d6b811e4)

A new method for quantifying plant evolution reveals that after the onset of early seed plants, complexity halted for 250 million years until the diversification of flowering plants about 100 million years ago.

Upcoming Events

INFO SESSION

[The Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley virtual event on raptors](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=4f5ad17f62&e=37d6b811e4)

5:30 PM PT

lecture

[Kate Manne: What Is Gaslighting?](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=53c42b8fae&e=37d6b811e4)

1 PM PT

lecture

[A Tale of Two States: Contrasting Economic Policy in CA & TX](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=cb5c915809&e=37d6b811e4)

11 AM PT

