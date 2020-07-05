PLANNING DECISION PROTECTS JOBS AT NARANGBA INNOVATION PRECINCT

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 05 luglio 2020

Treasurer and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick has signed off a Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) for Narangba Innovation Precinct (East) to drive economic recovery through business growth and greater job creation.

The precinct is a major contributor to the Moreton Bay economy and is one of very few industrial areas in the region that caters for large-scale, hard-to-locate industries like waste handling, recycling and agricultural manufacturing.

Mr Dick said the TLPI would not increase the footprint of the precinct but will instead allow businesses to build new office or storage space on existing land within the precinct to expand their operations.

“These are sensible amendments to ensure local businesses can grow and thrive, which will help in our state’s battle against the worst global economic crisis since the Great Depression,” Mr Dick said.

“We need to keep our economy’s engine humming, and to do that we need to keep Queensland working.

“Our government’s COVID recovery strategy, Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs, recognises the importance of supporting businesses and industry during this tough time.

“And as we deliver this strategy we want to make it easier for operators to employ more Queenslanders in industrial hubs like the Narangba Innovation Precinct.

“Potential impacts on nearby residential areas will also be managed for any new development, providing appropriate safeguards for local residents such as land buffers,” he said.

“The TLPI is an interim step that will provide certainty to businesses while Moreton Bay Regional Council amend their planning scheme in consultation with the community.”

Member for Bancroft Chris Whiting said protecting jobs in the Moreton Bay region has never been more important.

“These local businesses create a huge amount of local jobs, and I want to thank council for helping us protect these local jobs and create new jobs,” Mr Whiting said.

“Queensland has led the world in managing the impacts of COVID-19, and changes like this put our communities in a much stronger position.”

Sixth-generation family-owned manufacturers Packer Leather are just one of the businesses in the precinct who will now be able to act on plans for expansion.

“We’ve been proudly operating for over a century now and want to ensure our manufacturing can continue at the highest standard,” owner Lindsay Packer said.

“The first stage of upgrading our operations includes development of a leatherwork hub and makerspace, which will support extensive TAFE Queensland training.”

Mr Dick said maximising industrial land will remain a priority as the government implements its Unite and Recover economic plan.

“We will continue to work with industry, councils and communities to unlock new opportunities for Queensland businesses,” Mr Dick said.

“We’ve made strong investments in industrial precincts and State and Priority Development Areas around Queensland, and we’ll keep leveraging this to generate long-term benefits for local economies during this challenging time.”

The TLPI will be in place for up to two years as council make necessary changes to their planning scheme.

You can view the TLPI on the Queensland Government’s Planning System website via the tab ‘Planning for emergent issues – TLPIs’.

