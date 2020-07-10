PLANET HUNTERS TESS I: TOI 813, A SUBGIANT HOSTING A TRANSITING SATURN-SIZED PLANET ON AN 84-DAY ORBIT

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), ven 10 luglio 2020 First Author: Eisner, N. L.

Instruments: HARPS

ProgramIDs: 1102.C-0923

BibCode: 2020MNRAS.494..750E

We report on the discovery and validation of TOI 813 b (TIC b), a transiting exoplanet identified by citizen scientists in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the first planet discovered by the Planet Hunters TESS project. The host star is a bright (V = 10.3 mag) subgiant (R star – 1.94 R ☉ , M star = 1.32 M ☉ ). It was observed almost continuously by TESS during its first year of operations, during which time four individual transit events were detected. The candidate passed all the standard light curve-based vetting checks, and ground-based follow-up spectroscopy and speckle imaging enabled us to place an upper limit of 2 M Jup (99 per cent confidence) on the mass of the companion, and to statistically validate its planetary nature. Detailed modelling of the transits yields a period of 83.8911 -0.0031 +0.0027 d, a planet radius of 6.71 ± 0.38 R ⊕ and a semimajor axis of 0.423 -0.037 +0.031 AU. The planet’s orbital period combined with the evolved nature of the host star places this object in a relatively underexplored region of parameter space. We estimate that TOI 813 b induces a reflex motion in its host star with a semi-amplitude of ∼6 m s-1, making this a promising system to measure the mass of a relatively long-period transiting planet.



