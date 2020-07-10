venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

SUPPORTING LDCS THROUGH SHORT AND LONG-TERM PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Agenparl
Image default
Home » PLANET HUNTERS TESS I: TOI 813, A SUBGIANT HOSTING A TRANSITING SATURN-SIZED PLANET ON AN 84-DAY ORBIT

PLANET HUNTERS TESS I: TOI 813, A SUBGIANT HOSTING A TRANSITING SATURN-SIZED PLANET ON AN 84-DAY ORBIT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), ven 10 luglio 2020 First Author: Eisner, N. L.
Instruments: HARPS
ProgramIDs: 1102.C-0923
BibCode: 2020MNRAS.494..750E

We report on the discovery and validation of TOI 813 b (TIC b), a transiting exoplanet identified by citizen scientists in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and the first planet discovered by the Planet Hunters TESS project. The host star is a bright (V = 10.3 mag) subgiant (Rstar – 1.94 R, Mstar = 1.32 M). It was observed almost continuously by TESS during its first year of operations, during which time four individual transit events were detected. The candidate passed all the standard light curve-based vetting checks, and ground-based follow-up spectroscopy and speckle imaging enabled us to place an upper limit of 2 MJup (99 per cent confidence) on the mass of the companion, and to statistically validate its planetary nature. Detailed modelling of the transits yields a period of 83.8911-0.0031+0.0027 d, a planet radius of 6.71 ± 0.38 R and a semimajor axis of 0.423-0.037+0.031 AU. The planet’s orbital period combined with the evolved nature of the host star places this object in a relatively underexplored region of parameter space. We estimate that TOI 813 b induces a reflex motion in its host star with a semi-amplitude of ∼6 m s-1, making this a promising system to measure the mass of a relatively long-period transiting planet.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/6jRu_ao446Q/detail.php

Post collegati

PLANET HUNTERS TESS I: TOI 813, A SUBGIANT HOSTING A TRANSITING SATURN-SIZED PLANET ON AN 84-DAY ORBIT

Redazione

DETECTION OF NEUTRAL ATOMIC SPECIES IN THE ULTRA-HOT JUPITER WASP-121B

Redazione

ANALYSIS OF ABSORPTION LINES IN THE HIGH-RESOLUTION SPECTRA OF FIVE HOT POST-AGB CANDIDATES

Redazione

THE STRONG LENSING INSIGHTS INTO THE DARK ENERGY SURVEY (STRIDES) 2017/2018 FOLLOW-UP CAMPAIGN: DISCOVERY OF 10 LENSED QUASARS AND 10 QUASAR PAIRS

Redazione

A NEW WHITE DWARF COMPANION AROUND THE ∆μ STAR GJ 3346

Redazione

A WEAK SPECTRAL SIGNATURE OF WATER VAPOUR IN THE ATMOSPHERE OF HD 179949 B AT HIGH SPECTRAL RESOLUTION IN THE L BAND

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More