PITTSBURGH, PA – Marvin Dennis was convicted of committing heroin and crack cocaine trafficking and firearm crimes, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Dennis, age 23 of Pittsburgh, pled guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin and crack cocaine from September 2017 to April 3, 2018, and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy from September 2017 to April 3, 2018. He pled guilty before United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab. Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing to occur on June 24, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of at least 5 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1,250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentences imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the convictions in this case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

