martedì, Giugno 16, 2020
PITCH IN FOR ORILLIA COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP DAYS

(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), mar 16 giugno 2020

June 16, 2020 – Orillia, ON

It’s that time of year: spring into action and help clean up our city.

Join Lakehead University’s Office of Community Engagement and Lifelong Learning, Kids for Turtles, the City of Orillia, and Sustainable Orillia between June 19 and July 4, for Orillia’s annual community clean-up initiative.

A great way to pass this time of social distancing is to spend a little time cleaning up your neighbourhood and community. This activity doesn’t require a large group. However, recruiting family and friends within your established 10-person social circle is suggested! Just remember to maintain proper physical distancing of at least two metres (six feet) with anyone outside of your social circle.

Here’s how you can participate:

Step 1: Register your group at https://bit.ly/orillia-clean-up.

Step 2: Drop by Veterans’ Memorial Park (154 Elgin St. Orillia beside the Royal Canadian Legion) on Friday, June 19 between 12 and 4 p.m. or Saturday, June 20 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. to pick up your pitch-in garbage bags and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Step 3: Between June 19 and July 4, collect garbage in your designated area, leaving your specially-marked bags at the curb on your regular garbage pick-up day, for free!

Post a picture of you getting involved by using #orilliacleansup2020 on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Your picture will be entered to win one of five prize packs.

Register today at https://bit.ly/orillia-clean-up.

For more information visit www.kidsforturtles.com.

Media contact:  Jaclyn Bucik, Media, Communications & Marketing Associate,  Lakehead University is a fully comprehensive university with approximately 9,700 full-time equivalent students and over 2,000 faculty and staff at two campuses in Orillia and Thunder Bay, Ontario. Lakehead has 10 faculties, including Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Graduate Studies, Health & Behavioural Sciences, Law, Natural Resources Management, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, Science & Environmental Studies, and Social Sciences & Humanities. In 2019, Maclean's 2020 University Rankings, once again, included Lakehead University among Canada's Top 10 primarily undergraduate universities, while Research Infosource named Lakehead 'Research University of the Year' in its category for the fifth consecutive year. Visit www.lakeheadu.ca.

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/about/news-and-events/news/archive/2020/node/56859

