(AGENPARL) – Strasbourg, mar 28 gennaio 2020 In the second round of voting Piotr Tolstoy did obtain an absolute majority of the votes cast, with more than half the number of representatives having voted. He is therefore elected as a PACE Vice-President.

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=7764&lang=2