PINERIDGE HOMICIDE UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 25 aprile 2020

We continue to work towards understanding what unfolded in the moments leading up to the murder of Aaron Elliot CASTLE.

At approximately 1 a.m., on Monday, March 30, we were called to the 5700 block of 18 Avenue N.E., for reports of gunshots. CASTLE was located deceased on scene.

We would like to thank our media partners and members of the public who have been instrumental in providing information to our investigators and ask again for your support to locate a person we believe has information in this case.

We need to locate Dwayne SOROKA, 37, of Calgary. He is described as approximately 6’ tall, medium build, with brown eyes and a shaved head. SOROKA is also wanted on several unrelated warrants in Calgary and the surrounding area.

A photo of SOROKA is available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Previously, we shared photos of two other persons of interest who have since come forward and spoken with investigators. They are no longer being sought.

Anyone with information about SOROKA’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case #/3508