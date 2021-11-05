(AGENPARL) – ven 05 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Insights: Scholarly Work at The John W. Kluge Center Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/05/2021 04:05 PM EDT

On October 21, the Kluge Center, in partnership with the American Enterprise Institute and the Brookings Institution, held its fourth event in the Pillars of Democracy series. After three events that covered the lack of trust in the constitutional branches of government, the fourth event’s focus shifted to the administrative state, which some describe as […]

🔊 Listen to this