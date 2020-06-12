venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
PILLAR[5]ARENE-BASED, DUAL PH AND ENZYME RESPONSIVE SUPRAMOLECULAR VESICLES FOR TARGETED ANTIBIOTIC DELIVERY AGAINST INTRACELLULAR MRSA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 giugno 2020

A rationally designed mannosylated amphiphilic pillar[5]arene (Man@AP5) self-assembles into supramolecular vesicles with encapsulated vancomycin (Man@AP5-Van), which target macrophages, respond to both acid and cathepsin B, and release vancomycin (Van) rapidly inside macrophages, Man@AP5-Van significantly increases the intracellular concentration of Van, enhancing its antibacterial efficacy against intracellular MRSA.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/4XY2KJz16ms/D0CC02522D

