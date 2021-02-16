PIL KICKS OFF MANAGEMENT REBOOT

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 16 febbraio 2021 The Teos as founding family of the shipping group, are expected to cede majority control over the board, sources say…
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1135798/PIL%20kicks%20off%20management%20reboot?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss