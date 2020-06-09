PIEZOELECTRIC NANOGENERATOR PROMOTES HIGHLY STRETCHABLE AND SELF-CHARGEABLE SUPERCAPACITORS

The rapid development of soft wearable electronics raises an ever-growing demand for power sources with both built-in stretchability and sustainability. Herein, highly stretchable and self-chargeable supercapacitors were fabricated by using graphene-coated elastic styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene electrodes and KNN/PVA/H3PO4-based piezoelectric electrolyte. The as-designed supercapacitor shows not only a high biaxial stretchability up to 300%, but also an intriguing self-charging performance by harnessing and transforming ambient mechanical energy into electricity in a persistent pattern. Furthermore, an electromagnetic field theory was firstly proposed for the self-charging mechanism, where no rectifier was used and the supercapacitor was directly charged by the implanted piezoelectric nanogenerator. This highly stretchable device can be finally charged to about 1.0 V by pure palm patting for 300 s (2 Hz) or 0.8 V by repeated stretching for 40 s (1 Hz). Such a stretchable design enables the integration of such supercapacitors with soft/stretchable electronics as an energy collectable, self-rechargeable and sustainable power source for compact and reasonable structure.