(AGENPARL) – ven 12 novembre 2021 Pick of the Week: Hub New Music []

—————————————————————

Hub New Music (2021)

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

Michael Avitabile, flutes | Nicholas Brown, clarinets

Alyssa Wang, violin | Jesse Christeson, cello

Marco Pavé, spoken word | Jared Bailey, trumpet

Carlos Simon, piano | Ruoting Li, piano

The versatile musicians of Hub New Music will offer an exciting range of new and recent music, presented in two videos available on the same night! Steven Mackey’s violin sonata, a classic McKim Fund commission from the Library’s archives, will be performed alongside a signature work by Takuma Itoh for Hub’s unusual combination of flute, clarinet, violin and cello. The centerpiece of the concert will be the virtual world premiere of Carlos Simon’s new work Requiem for the Enslaved, a work that grapples with the legacy of slavery at Georgetown University (where Simon is an Assistant Professor) and honors the lives and descendants of slaves sold to raise money for the construction of the university.

—————————————————————

Program

STEVEN MACKEY

Sonata for Violin and Piano

TAKUMA ITOH

Wavelengths

CARLOS SIMON

Requiem for the Enslaved, Virtual World Premiere

—————————————————————

Additional Library Digital Resources

The musicians of Hub New Music and composer Carlos Simon speak with David Plylar of the Music Division about their performance on the concert series. The discussion focuses on Carlos Simon’s new work, Requiem for the Enslaved, and other works by Steven Mackey and Takuma Itoh.

—————————————————————

Looking for additional events?

—————————————————————

Looking for a past edition of the Pick of the Week?

🔊 Listen to this