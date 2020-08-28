PICK OF THE WEEK FROM CONCERTS FROM THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

(AGENPARL) – ven 28 agosto 2020 Richard Egarr in Concert

August 28, 2020

MUSIC NEWS

This*”Pick of the Week”*features acclaimed British conductor and keyboard player, Richard Egarr. In 2017 Richard Egarr returned to the Library to perform a fantastic harpsichord program of 17th-century English keyboard masters. In this edition, we paired Egarr’s performance with a conversation with the Library’s Anne McLean, in which he talks about his love for early music and the complexities of playing the harpsichord. We added links to some related harpsichord materials including the lecture, “What did harpsichords sound like in 1910?”by John Koster and the finding aid for the Wanda Landowska Papers.

Richard E [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-7941/?loclr=eamdce ]

January 13, 2017

Richard Egarr Concert [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-7941/?loclr=eamdce ]

Richard Egarr performs a harpsichord recital featuring works by 17th century masters, including Sweelinck, Morley, Purcell and Blow.

RE [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-7809/?loclr=eamdce ]

January 13, 2017

Conversation with Richard Egarr [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-7809/?loclr=eamdce ]

Harpsichordist Richard Egarr discusses Baroque harpsichord repertoire and performance, as well as his work as a conductor, with the Library’s Anne McLean. This interview was presented in conjunction with a performance by Egarr at the Library featuring works by Blow, Byrd, Purcell and Sweelinck.

Library of Congress Digital Collection Items

John Koster: What did harpsichords sound like in 1910? [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-5125/?loclr=eamdce ]

Wanda Landowska and Denise Restout papers, 1843-2002 [ https://findingaids.loc.gov/db/search/xq/searchMfer02.xq?_id=loc.music.eadmus.mu014002&_faSection=overview&_faSubsection=did&_dmdid= ]

Music Treasures Consortium [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/music-treasures-consortium/about-this-collection/ ]