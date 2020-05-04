PICK OF THE WEEK FROM CONCERTS FROM THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

(AGENPARL) – lun 04 maggio 2020 Two-piano performance by Louis Lortie and Hlne Mercier

May 4, 2020

MUSIC NEWS

Facebook [ https://www.facebook.com/libraryofcongressperformingarts/?eid=ARB6jiAvh0R2h3GUeAQ1AJTubJZLAupVxfHEXKbq9eY0pTi6tUSYL-jOfj7RS3N_2BzfeHIOpuJO9KWz ]Youtube [ https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8613B74E164140F8 ]

CONTACT US [ https://www.loc.gov/concerts/ ]

banner

From our 2017-2018 season, this *”Pick of the Week “*brings you atwo-piano performanceby Louis Lortie and Hlne Mercier. We paired it with a lecture by Blair Johnston on Rachmaninoff’s last orchestral work “Symphonic Dances”. This performance and lecture celebratedthe Library’s acquisition of the manuscript of the two-piano versionof this iconic work for which the Library now possesses all primary source materials. We hope you enjoy!

banner________________________________________________________________________

Louis Lortie and Hlne Mercier [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-8351/?loclr=eamdce ]

Louis Lortie and Hlne Mercier [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-8351/?loclr=eamdce ]

Canadian pianists Louis Lortie and Hlne Mercier have been performing together since their student days and have developed a remarkable sensitivity to the four-hand and two-piano literature. Their program features staples of the Russian two-piano repertoire, with a few additionalgems.

________________________________________________________________________

Blair Johnson

His “Last Work:” Hearing Ghosts in Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” [ https://www.loc.gov/item/webcast-8958/?loclr=eamdce ]

*Blair Johnston, PhD*,”Associate Professor of Music Theory, Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University.”

Blair Johnston speaks about Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances”, Rachmaninoff’s last completed orchestral work. The Library of Congress now holds all of the significant primarysource materials forthis iconic work.

*Donate to Friends of Music [ https://www.loc.gov/philanthropy/online-donation/fund/Friends%20of%20Music?loclr=eamdce ]*

library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]

Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]